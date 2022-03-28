Leadership & Talent

Paramount Strengthens Audio Business Through Podcasting Exec Promotion

Steve Raizes launched more than 35 podcasting properties while at Viacom

steve raizes headshot
Raizes has been with the company since December 2019 as its svp of podcasts.ViacombCBS
Headshot of Meseret Ambachew
By Meseret Ambachew

2 mins ago

Paramount Global promoted its former svp of podcasts Steve Raizes today as evp of podcasting and audio.

Headshot of Meseret Ambachew

Meseret Ambachew

Meseret is Adweek's ad-tech reporter.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Letters from kids

AdFreak

Need a Politician’s Attention? MSCHF Will Turn Your Concerns Into Letters From Kids

By Natalie Venegas

a man standing in a town square

Amazon

Amazon Launches a Support Network for Refugees

By Lisa Lacy

a drone delivering some sneakers

Emerging Tech

Nike Drops Free Sneakers by Drone to Promote the Air Max

By Patrick Kulp

Riot Games partnered with Coca-Cola

Mobile Gaming

Coca-Cola Hits Reset Button in Global Esports Deal With Riot Games

By Rafael Canton

Microlearning
View All


How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like


Reimagine Your TV Strategy Ahead of the Upfronts

By LiveRamp


The Power of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Advertising

By Matt Miller


Social Advertising Doesn’t Have to Be Complicated or Stressful

By Hootsuite


Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data

By Treasure Data