More Data, More Problems. Simplify by Adding AI

The appeal of data collaboration has always been its potential to bring simplicity to the traditionally fraught process of compiling a comprehensive picture of customer behavior and preferences from various sources. This, in turn, was supposed to make it easier for media buyers and sellers to derive meaningful insights and drive informed decision-making for specific outcomes.
Yet the road from potential to reality has, thus far, been encumbered with endless back-and-forth between data intermediaries, a tangle of antiquated systems and successive compliance hoops for partners to jump through.