Unleashing the Power of Tech Marketing

In this issue we’re celebrating the forces of change in sports and tech. Our Champions of Change honors those who are redefining the limits of sports marketing. And we start with an in-depth profile of NCAA Women's Basketball champion Angel Reese, who has changed the game for college athlete endorsement deals.

Also in this issue: our inaugural AI Awards, which spotlight the people and products leading a technology revolution. Nowhere are the forces of change more apparent than in the onward march of technology, particularly generative artificial intelligence. While we haven't yet realized the full potential of gen AI, our goal is to home in on how the media and marketing communities can harness the power of tech in ways that drive real business impact and not just buzz.