Unleashing the Power of Tech Marketing

In this issue we’re celebrating the forces of change in sports and tech. Our Champions of Change honors those who are redefining the limits of sports marketing. And we start with an in-depth profile of NCAA Women's Basketball champion Angel Reese, who has changed the game for college athlete endorsement deals.

Also in this issue: our inaugural AI Awards, which spotlight the people and products leading a technology revolution. Nowhere are the forces of change more apparent than in the onward march of technology, particularly generative artificial intelligence. While we haven't yet realized the full potential of gen AI, our goal is to home in on how the media and marketing communities can harness the power of tech in ways that drive real business impact and not just buzz.

Angel Reese Is Taking Her Game to the Next Level—and Bringing Brands With Her

The basketball star is among the top female NIL earners in the US

Champions of Change: 24 Women Who Are Transforming the Sports World

The athletes and executives at the top of their game

AI, the Metaverse and 3D Billboards: The Tech These CMOs Are Most Excited About

Adweek's Brand Genius Honorees on what tech they are most interested in implementing in 2024

Cookie Crunch: Performance Marketers’ Preparation (or Lack of) for Deprecation

The marketers most dependent on signals are often the least likely to be prepared

How Marketers Are Navigating AI's Language Gap

Biases will exist when white men are building most AI tools

Publishers' AI Licensing Negotiations Mark an Inflection Point

Copyright law favors creators, but commercial compromise offers a hedge against uncertainty

Video: How Brands Are Humanizing AI

Building resilient brands that stand the test of time through storytelling

More Data, More Problems. Simplify by Adding AI

What used to take 8 months shouldn't take more than 8 hours

Previous Tech Marketing Coverage

Generative AI Is More Than a Marketing Gimmick for Coca-Cola

Innovation that gets closer to the customer and drives sales

Americans Don't Like Advertisers Using AI on Them—Unless They Get a Good Deal Out of It

New survey illustrates mixed feelings when intelligent machines do the marketing

Adobe Is Not Done With Its Generative AI Offerings

New tools speed up tasks like creating mood boards and product mock-ups

Client Briefs, Campaign Performance: How Ad Agencies Are Using Generative AI Today

Changing old ways and finding new audiences

Mastercard's CMO on Driving Revenue From Web3 Initiatives and Brand Sonic Identity

Raja Rajamannar welcomes the cooling of vanity NFTs in favor of utility NFTs

Building a Generative AI System You Can Trust

5 lessons from working with large language models

