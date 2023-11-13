Unleashing the Power of Tech Marketing
In this issue we’re celebrating the forces of change in sports and tech. Our Champions of Change honors those who are redefining the limits of sports marketing. And we start with an in-depth profile of NCAA Women's Basketball champion Angel Reese, who has changed the game for college athlete endorsement deals.
Also in this issue: our inaugural AI Awards, which spotlight the people and products leading a technology revolution. Nowhere are the forces of change more apparent than in the onward march of technology, particularly generative artificial intelligence. While we haven't yet realized the full potential of gen AI, our goal is to home in on how the media and marketing communities can harness the power of tech in ways that drive real business impact and not just buzz.
Angel Reese Is Taking Her Game to the Next Level—and Bringing Brands With Her
The basketball star is among the top female NIL earners in the US
Champions of Change: 24 Women Who Are Transforming the Sports World
The athletes and executives at the top of their game
AI, the Metaverse and 3D Billboards: The Tech These CMOs Are Most Excited About
Adweek's Brand Genius Honorees on what tech they are most interested in implementing in 2024
Cookie Crunch: Performance Marketers’ Preparation (or Lack of) for Deprecation
The marketers most dependent on signals are often the least likely to be prepared
The Technology and People Driving Positive Change in Artificial Intelligence
Presenting Adweek's Inaugural AI Awards
How Marketers Are Navigating AI's Language Gap
Biases will exist when white men are building most AI tools
Publishers' AI Licensing Negotiations Mark an Inflection Point
Copyright law favors creators, but commercial compromise offers a hedge against uncertainty
Video: How Brands Are Humanizing AI
Building resilient brands that stand the test of time through storytelling
More Data, More Problems. Simplify by Adding AI
What used to take 8 months shouldn't take more than 8 hours
Previous Tech Marketing Coverage
Generative AI Is More Than a Marketing Gimmick for Coca-Cola
Innovation that gets closer to the customer and drives sales
Americans Don't Like Advertisers Using AI on Them—Unless They Get a Good Deal Out of It
New survey illustrates mixed feelings when intelligent machines do the marketing
Adobe Is Not Done With Its Generative AI Offerings
New tools speed up tasks like creating mood boards and product mock-ups
Client Briefs, Campaign Performance: How Ad Agencies Are Using Generative AI Today
Changing old ways and finding new audiences
Mastercard's CMO on Driving Revenue From Web3 Initiatives and Brand Sonic Identity
Raja Rajamannar welcomes the cooling of vanity NFTs in favor of utility NFTs