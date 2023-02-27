LinkedIn: How to Turn Off Creator Mode on Mobile

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

LinkedIn’s “Creator Mode” offers professionals an exclusive set of features that were designed for users who want to build a following on the social networking platform. Once someone turns on Creator Mode on their LinkedIn profile, they can later turn Creator Mode off if they’d rather revert to the traditional LinkedIn experience.

Our guide will show you how to turn off Creator Mode while using the LinkedIn mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the LinkedIn app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap your profile picture in the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap your profile picture on LinkedIn’s side menu to go to your profile. Note: You can also tap “View profile” under your name on this menu to go to your profile.

Step 3: Scroll down to the “Resources” section and tap “Creator mode.”

Step 4: Tap the “Turn off creator mode” button.

Step 5: Tap the “Turn off” button on the confirmation window that appears to turn off Creator Mode on your profile.