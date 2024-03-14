Lessons Learned

Theoretical Physics Prepared Jonathan Roberts for a Career in Ad Tech

The Oxford academic found a stimulating complexity in both worlds

Jonathan Roberts headshot
Jonathan Roberts serves as the chief innovation officer for Dotdash Meredith, overseeing research, data science and open-market revenue operations.Dotdash Meredith
Mark_Stenberg
By Mark Stenberg

Thanks to his background in theoretical physics, Jonathan Roberts may be one of the few people alive who can credibly claim to understand ad tech. 

Before joining About.com in 2013, the University of Oxford academic spent more than a decade as a researcher, making dark matter predictions for the Large Hadron Collider at CERN and cosmic ray predictions for the AMS particle physics detector on the International Space Station.

He now serves as the chief innovation officer for Dotdash Meredith, overseeing research, data science and open-market revenue operations.

Adweek magazine cover
This story first appeared in the March 12, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

