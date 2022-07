Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Black-owned digital media company Blavity has seen a seven-fold increase in a share of its ad revenue from the first half of 2021 to the first half of this year, partly thanks to working with minority-publisher-focused supply side platform Colossus. The two have worked together since 2020.