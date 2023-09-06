CPG & Grocery

How PepsiCo Has Grown Its First-Party Data Stores by 50%

The maker of Frito-Lay and Quaker Oats uses QR codes, plus loyalty and rewards programs

Adweek; PepsiCo, Annika McFarlane/iStock
Headshot of Trishla Ostwal
By Trishla Ostwal

The brightest minds in marketing and tech converge at NexTech, Nov. 14–15 in NYC. Get your pass for the latest on generative AI, gaming and more.

In the last 18 months, the New York-headquartered company behind household names like Pepsi, Gatorade and Frito-Lay has increased its global first-party data records by 50% by accruing people’s email addresses in exchange for reward programs, letting it serve people more relevant messages, ultimately driving revenue. It wouldn’t share more specific numbers on its success.

PepsiCo has used a number of tactics to capture consented first-party data, including QR codes available on product packaging, in-store point of sale at registers and TVC ads. 

In May of this year in the U.S.,

AW+

Get insights, inspiration and the latest information.

For a limited time, save $50 when you use promo code LABORDAY23

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Trishla Ostwal

Trishla Ostwal

Trishla is an Adweek staff reporter covering tech policy.

Recommended articles