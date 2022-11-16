DoubleVerify Extends LinkedIn Partnership to LinkedIn Audience Network

Digital media measurement, data and analytics platform DoubleVerify expanded its partnership with LinkedIn, bringing its DV Authentic Brand Suitability and DV Custom Contextual solutions to mobile ad network LinkedIn Audience Network.

The DoubleVerify expansion is part of the professional network’s rollout of a safety hub for LinkedIn Audience Network, which also features a list of publishers on the network and the ability to create, upload and apply custom allow lists alongside block lists.

LinkedIn

The move will help advertisers on the professional network ensure that their campaign impressions are delivered on inventory that aligns with their brand safety, suitability and contextual needs.

DoubleVerify said DV Authentic Brand Suitability adds to standard categories and keyword blocklist with customized protection that helps brands avoid unsafe, unsuitable content before placing bids, while DV Custom Contextual provides advertisers with a scalable solution to reach the right audiences, at the right time, and maximize their return on investment.

The two solutions from DoubleVerify are now available to mutual customers of the platform and the professional network.

LinkedIn vice president of product Abhishek Shrivastava said in a statement, “Through our work with DoubleVerify, we’re continuing to empower our customers to scale their marketing across our network of publishers to reach and engage a professional audience. The evolution of our collaboration reinforces our goal to foster a safe and trusted ecosystem with added controls to help customers drive better value from their campaigns.”

DoubleVerify executive vp of business development Steven Woolway added, “Our work with LinkedIn underscores DoubleVerify’s continued leadership position in optimizing media quality and performance holistically across the digital media landscape and providing our advertisers the confidence to invest across channels and environments. LinkedIn is a leading platform for business-to-business digital advertising, and we are thrilled to collaborate to support brand suitability and contextual targeting.”