Buyers Struggle to Find Quality Video in the Open Auction

YouTube is under fire for video quality, but the rest of the internet is no better

Buyers are often inadvertently purchasing video with the sound off.
By Catherine Perloff

Increasingly, more buyers are coming to terms with the fact that the open auction is no place for premium video.

Earlier this summer, YouTube faced a backlash from some buyers after research outfit Adalytics found that ads often aired not on YouTube videos themselves, but on the Google Video Partner network. Some buyers redirected their YouTube strategies to ensure their ads would not end up on nefarious GVP content, which could be low quality, including in sound-off, obscured video player placements and on websites full of misinformation, per the report.

Catherine Perloff

Catherine is an Adweek staff reporter covering ad tech and platforms.

