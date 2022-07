Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

TikTok introduced a new brand safety and suitability solution Tuesday, the TikTok Inventory Filter, available in 25 countries and more than 15 languages and aimed at giving advertisers more control over the content that appears next to their in-feed ads on the application’s For You page.