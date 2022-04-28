Announcing Brandweek, live and in person, Sept. 12-16 in Miami, Fla. It's a cant-miss experience where you'll join the brightest minds and biggest names in brand marketing and advertising to explore promising trends, proven solutions and pressing challenges facing the industry. Join the movement now and lock in up to 70% off .

The practice of brands tapping online content creators to boost their reach and forge relationships with customers famously took off with celebrities. When the average shopper thinks of influencers, they likely still picture a reality TV star making millions to flash a handbag for a second in an otherwise brand-agnostic video.