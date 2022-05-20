Facebook: Here's How to View Your Activity Log on Mobile

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
Did you know Facebook allows you to view an Activity Log of your actions containing the posts you’ve liked, comments you’ve posted and more? From this Activity Log, you can quickly remove reactions you’ve shared on posts, change the privacy settings on your own posts and more. Our guide will show you how to view the Activity Log in the Facebook mobile application.