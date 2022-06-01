Social Commerce

Customers Want Personal Advisors, Not Advertisers

The expanding role of social and messaging apps should lead brands toward a one-to-one DTC strategy

Messaging apps facilitate personalized conversations with high-intent customers.sesame/Getty Images
Headshot of Étienne Mérineau
By Étienne Mérineau

23 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

In many ways, the Great Digital Acceleration is, in fact, the Great Social Acceleration. There are now more than 4.5 billion social media users globally, and almost 500 million users have joined in the last 12 months alone. Messaging, the new social darling, is also surging—80% of time on mobile devices is now spent on chat apps. And with Covid-19 acting as a powerful accelerant of digital adoption, these numbers have been trending upward in the past two years.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Étienne Mérineau

Étienne Mérineau

Étienne Mérineau is the co-founder of Heyday by Hootsuite.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Meta to Roll Out LGBTQ+ Safety Center Hub on Facebook

By David Cohen

Bang and Yama team headshot
Creative

AAPI Creative Spotlight: RPA’s Bang Pham and Yama Rahyar Are Building a ‘Human-Centric’ Space

By Sara Century

jeff klein
Leadership & Talent

From Pizza to Popeyes: Little Caesars’ Jeff Klein Is Cajun Fast Food Chain’s New CMO

By David Kaplan

dollar general storefront
Retailing

Dollar General Doubles Down on Self-Checkout Instead of Flashier Cashierless Options

By Lisa Lacy

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

True or False? You Know Everything About Today’s Podcast Landscape

By Jocelyn Hudak

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Ad Innovation That Connects CPG Brands to Customers

By Meghan Kinslow