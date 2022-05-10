Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

When it comes to our daily skin care and household cleaners, we look for the ones that boast clean and natural ingredients. But the majority of these products are made up of single-use plastics. Brands like ecommerce company Grove Collaborative are on a mission to provide these same items in a more sustainable fashion—i.e., without using plastic. As a company, Grove Collaborative plans on becoming plastic-free by 2025.