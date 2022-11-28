WhatsApp Lets You Send a Message to Your Favorite Person: Yourself

Post-it Notes? Those are so last week. WhatsApp began rolling out its Message Yourself feature Monday, enabling users to send messages to their own accounts on the Meta-owned messaging application.

WhatsApp had been testing the feature, which users can take advantage of to send themselves things like notes, reminders and shopping lists.

The feature is rolling out globally on Android and iOS, and users with access will see their name at the top of the contacts list in the app.

The chat containing messages users send to themselves can also be pinned to the top of their conversation list for easy access.