WhatsApp: How to Edit Your Avatar

Users can change their character's appearance at any time

Meta will continue to improve avatars by enhancing elements such as hairstyle textures, lighting and shadingWhatsApp
By Brandy Shaul

8 seconds ago

WhatsApp allows users to create an avatar that can be used to represent them throughout the messaging application. Once a user creates an avatar, they can update it in the future if they want to change its appearance, clothing and/or accessories.

Our guide will show you how to edit your avatar in the WhatsApp mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the WhatsApp app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap “Settings” in the bottom-right corner of the WhatsApp app.

image

Step 2: Tap “Avatar.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Edit Avatar.”

image

Step 4: Make your desired changes to your avatar.

image

Step 5: When you’re done updating your avatar, tap “Done” in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 6: Tap the “Save changes” button on the confirmation window that appears.

image

Step 7: Tap the “Next” button at the bottom of the screen to finish this process.

image

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

