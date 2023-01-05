WhatsApp: How to Create an Avatar

WhatsApp allows each user to create an avatar that can represent them throughout the messaging application. Users can customize the appearance of their in-app avatar by choosing from different outfits, hairstyles and other options.

Our guide will show you how to create an avatar in the WhatsApp app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the WhatsApp app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap “Settings” in the bottom-right corner of the WhatsApp app.

Step 2: Tap “Avatar.”

Step 3: Tap “Create Your Avatar.”

Step 4: Tap the “Get started” button.

Step 5: Tap your desired skin tone for your avatar and then tap the “Next” button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 6: Once you choose your skin tone, you can browse a variety of categories that will allow you to customize your avatar’s appearance with different hairstyles, eye shapes, outfits and more. While viewing a category, you can tap the options within the category to preview them on your avatar. You can also tap the mirror icon near the top-right corner of the screen to open your device’s front-facing camera. This will allow you to reference your real-world appearance as you create your avatar.

Step 7: Once you’re done customizing the appearance of your avatar, tap “Done” in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 8: Tap the “Save changes” button on the window that appears.

Step 9: Tap the “Next” button at the bottom of the screen to finish creating your avatar.