Social How-To

WhatsApp: How to Create an Avatar

Users can customize their character's appearance in a variety of ways

Meta will continue to improve avatars by enhancing elements such as hairstyle textures, lighting and shadingWhatsApp
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

17 mins ago

WhatsApp allows each user to create an avatar that can represent them throughout the messaging application. Users can customize the appearance of their in-app avatar by choosing from different outfits, hairstyles and other options.

Our guide will show you how to create an avatar in the WhatsApp app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the WhatsApp app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap “Settings” in the bottom-right corner of the WhatsApp app.

image

Step 2: Tap “Avatar.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Create Your Avatar.”

image

Step 4: Tap the “Get started” button.

image

Step 5: Tap your desired skin tone for your avatar and then tap the “Next” button at the bottom of the screen.

image

Step 6: Once you choose your skin tone, you can browse a variety of categories that will allow you to customize your avatar’s appearance with different hairstyles, eye shapes, outfits and more. While viewing a category, you can tap the options within the category to preview them on your avatar. You can also tap the mirror icon near the top-right corner of the screen to open your device’s front-facing camera. This will allow you to reference your real-world appearance as you create your avatar.

image

Step 7: Once you’re done customizing the appearance of your avatar, tap “Done” in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 8: Tap the “Save changes” button on the window that appears.

image

Step 9: Tap the “Next” button at the bottom of the screen to finish creating your avatar.

image

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles