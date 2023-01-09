Social How-To

WhatsApp: How to Delete Your Avatar

Users can remove their customizable character at any time

Meta will continue to improve avatars by enhancing elements such as hairstyle textures, lighting and shadingWhatsApp
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

1 min ago

WhatsApp allows users to create an avatar that can be used to represent them throughout the messaging application. Users can customize their avatar with different hairstyles, outfits and more. Users can also delete their avatar if they no longer want to use it to represent themselves in the WhatsApp app.

Our guide will show you how to delete your avatar in the WhatsApp mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the WhatsApp on iOS.

Step 1: Tap “Settings” at the bottom of the WhatsApp app.

image

Step 2: Tap “Avatar.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Delete Avatar.”

image

Step 4: Tap the “Delete” button on the confirmation window that appears on the screen. Note: After you delete your avatar, you’ll still have the option to create a new avatar from scratch in the future.

image

