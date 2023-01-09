WhatsApp: How to Delete Your Avatar

WhatsApp allows users to create an avatar that can be used to represent them throughout the messaging application. Users can customize their avatar with different hairstyles, outfits and more. Users can also delete their avatar if they no longer want to use it to represent themselves in the WhatsApp app.

Our guide will show you how to delete your avatar in the WhatsApp mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the WhatsApp on iOS.

Step 1: Tap “Settings” at the bottom of the WhatsApp app.

Step 2: Tap “Avatar.”

Step 3: Tap “Delete Avatar.”

Step 4: Tap the “Delete” button on the confirmation window that appears on the screen. Note: After you delete your avatar, you’ll still have the option to create a new avatar from scratch in the future.