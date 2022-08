At Social Media Week Europe , 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove , Ogilvy , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.) .

By default, WhatsApp allows all users to add other users to groups in the messaging application. However, users have the ability to prevent other users from being able to add them to groups if they’d like.