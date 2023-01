WhatsApp allows users to turn off read receipts in order to prevent other users from being able to see when they’ve read their messages.

Our guide will show you how to turn off read receipts in the WhatsApp mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the WhatsApp app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap “Settings” in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Privacy.”

Step 3: Tap the green toggle to the right of “Read Receipts” to turn read receipts off.