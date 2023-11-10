Weekly Generative AI News and Top Stories

Experience the buzz at NexTech , Adweek’s innovative conference for the newest tools in marketing technology. Talk with experts on generative AI, audience management, automation, the metaverse and more. Register .

In the midst of the rapid advancements in generative artificial intelligence, Adweek’s weekly summary provides an overview of the most recent updates, regulatory activities, and business developments in the world of gen AI that marketers need to know.

This week’s news update includes:

On the policy side

Ahead of 2024’s U.S. presidential elections, Meta has barred political advertisers from using its generative AI ad products, per Reuters. Meanwhile, the company mandated global political advertisers to disclose the use of third-party AI tools in political or ads, The New York Times reported. However, it’s increasingly difficult to correctly detect if an image is generated using AI, according to Patrick Bangert, svp of data, analytics and AI consultancy company Searce. “Simply taking down the ads is not feasible at scale and will be inadequate to prevent damage,” he said.



On the tech side