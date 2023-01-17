Warner Music Group Becomes Exclusive Distribution Partner of Drink Champs Podcast

Warner Music Group is managing the exclusive distribution and licensing rights to Drink Champs’ audio, a podcast under iHeartMedia partnered podcast network, the Black Effect, founded by Charlamagne Tha God, in a move that aims to grow the podcast’s audience.

Warner’s in-house podcast network, Interval Presents, has an exclusive deal to distribute and market the audio form of Drink Champs, a podcast hosted by hip-hop artist N.O.R.E. and record label executive DJ EFN. In the podcast, the pair have boozy conversations with notable artists and celebrities like Dave Chapelle, Alicia Keys and Patti LaBelle. Drink Champs holds the No. 8 podcast spot in the U.S. on Apple Podcasts for the music category, per Chartable.

Interval Presents aims to grow the show’s audience, said Interval Presents general manager and WMG senior vice president of digital strategy & business development Allan Coye. Interval Presents is already one of Drink Champs’ ad partners.

“[Drink Champs] are behemoths in the space. They have a terrific, long-running podcast … Our job is to continue the trajectory they’re currently on,” Coye told Adweek.

Interval Presents has been growing as a podcast distribution partner since the network’s start in April 2022. It currently has four podcasts in the network, including Drink Champs, with another podcast coming out with actress Lupita Nyong’o and singer Jason Derulo. In August, Interval became the distributing partner for the second season of Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams. Williams is a journalist and attorney and has appeared on the Real Housewives of New York City. In that same month, Interval signed distribution deals with Tidal hip-hop podcast Rap Radar, hosted by journalists Elliot Wilson and “B. Dot.” Miller.

“We noticed that podcast listenership growing, and a lot of our distribution partners are spending a lot of time, effort and money there,” said Coye.

Ahead of an oncoming recession, podcast ad spend is expected to grow to $2.2 billion by end of 2023, a 27.2% year-over-year increase, according to Oberlo. Podcast revenue increased 28.6% year-over-year from $1.34 billion in 2021 to $1.73 billion last year, per the report.

Revolt Media will continue to be Drink Champs’ video distributor, which it has been since 2016.

Drink Champs’ first episode with the collaboration premieres January 27 across platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify and iHeart.