Cannes Lions

Video: Inside Adweek's Cannes Lions Kickoff Soiree

'Being able to connect in person is just really electrifying'

three women sitting in a row on a tropical bench
The event featured a panel on capturing consumer attention.Arturo Sartou
Headshot of Malinda DiPasquale
By Malinda DiPasquale

 

Level up your creative strategy with Sir John Hegarty, will.i.am and leaders at TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, Walmart, Spotify, Hartbeat and more. RSPV and join Adweek Abroad in Cannes: The Business Case for Creativity at Whalar House, June 18–22.

CANNES, France—Adweek kicked off Cannes Lions week with a soiree hosted by sponsor partner Onyx by Outbrain at The Female Quotient’s Equality Lounge, where some of the best minds in the industry gathered for cocktails and a panel to discuss insights on sustaining consumers’ attention.

Take an inside look at what people are hoping to experience in the week ahead.

Editor: Malinda DiPasquale

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register
Headshot of Malinda DiPasquale

Malinda DiPasquale

Malinda DiPasquale is a video producer at Adweek.

Recommended articles