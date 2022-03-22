Platforms

Twitter Users Can Now Create Their Own GIFs via the App’s Camera

It debuted globally on iOS, with Android to follow

iOS users globally can click on the app’s camera when composing a tweet or reply and choose the GIF optionTwitter
By David Cohen

32 mins ago

Twitter began testing a way for iOS users to create their own GIF files using the application’s camera.

