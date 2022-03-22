Platforms Twitter Users Can Now Create Their Own GIFs via the App’s Camera It debuted globally on iOS, with Android to follow iOS users globally can click on the app’s camera when composing a tweet or reply and choose the GIF optionTwitter By David Cohen32 mins ago Twitter began testing a way for iOS users to create their own GIF files using the application’s camera. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms Snap Introduces Revamped Global Partner Solutions Program By David Cohen Platforms Another Case Referred to Facebook’s Independent Content Oversight Board By David Cohen Platforms Facebook Overhauls Its Access Your Information Tool By David Cohen Platforms Instagram Debuts New Resources for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week By David Cohen Microlearning View All How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right You Might Like Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data By Treasure Data Capture Hearts and Attention With Data-Driven Sports Marketing By Lauren Evans, CMO, Spirable (Genius Sports) Automotive Marketing Today Is All About Finding Opportunity in the Known Unknowns By Kim Stonehouse The Drive to First-Party Data By Permutive