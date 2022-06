Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Title IX—the civil rights law that was part of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government—turns 50 Thursday, and Twitter is all over it, particularly with audio feature Twitter Spaces.