Platforms

Twitter: How to Filter Low-Quality Direct Messages

The platform will attempt to hide questionable content

Twitter moves filtered messages to a separate inboxlvcandy/iStock
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

1 second ago

Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1.

Twitter gives users the option to turn on a low-quality messages filter that will cause the application to automatically filter direct messages that “have been detected as being potentially spam or low-quality.” When a user receives a DM that fits these qualifications, the Twitter app will move the message to a separate inbox on the user’s message requests screen. Users can still view the messages in this separate inbox if they’d like.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Interpolation of two images of Rakim performing outdoors
Columnist Network

The Best Advertising Is an Act of Cultural Production

By Marcus Collins

Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce Podcast: PacSun’s President and Co-CEO on Consumer Identity, Product Inclusivity and Digital Transformation

By Rachel Tipograph, Sarah Hofstetter

Platforms

Twitter: How to Turn Off Read Receipts on Mobile

By Brandy Shaul

One of the Häagen-Dazs Shops from around the world
Leadership & Talent

Häagen-Dazs Shops Europe Marketing Chief Joins La Maison Française du Verre

By Stephen Lepitak

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

The Commerce Trends Transforming Marketing

By PayPal

The New Golden Age of Television Advertising

By MNTN

The Power of Leading With Your Brand’s Purpose

By Amazon Ads

Marketing Is Harder Than Ever, But Your CX Doesn’t Need to Suffer

By Prashanth V K, Head of Market Strategy and Thought Leadership, Zoho