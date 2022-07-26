Twitter: How to Filter Low-Quality Direct Messages

Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1.
Twitter gives users the option to turn on a low-quality messages filter that will cause the application to automatically filter direct messages that “have been detected as being potentially spam or low-quality.” When a user receives a DM that fits these qualifications, the Twitter app will move the message to a separate inbox on the user’s message requests screen. Users can still view the messages in this separate inbox if they’d like.