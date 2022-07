Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1 .

Twitter allows people to block other Twitter users they don’t want to interact with. When a Twitter user blocks a Twitter account, that account will no longer be able to follow them or send messages to them. In addition, the user will no longer see notifications from the account they blocked.