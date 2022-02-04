Blockchain Twitter Goes on NFT Shopping Spree The social network scoops up more than one-dozen submissions from artists Mark Fare is the artist behind the Cool Dogs project, saying purchases enable people to vote on future projectsMark Fare/Twitter By David Cohen5 mins ago Twitter has been shopping for nonfungible tokens. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Blockchain Facebook-Spearheaded Libra Cryptocurrency May Finally Debut in January 2021 By David Cohen Blockchain David Marcus to Leave Meta and Its Novi Cryptocurrency Wallet Initiative By David Cohen Blockchain Facebook-Led Diem Association Cryptocurrency Project Pivots Again By David Cohen Media Bloomberg Media Reaches Global Multiyear Renewal of Twitter Content Partnership By David Cohen Microlearning View All The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care You Might Like Do You Know Who You’re Really Reaching With Your Ads? By Hamid Qayyum, Chief Commercial Officer, Stirista Leaders From LG, Samsung and Vizio Discuss Navigating CTV Advertising By Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer, Magnite 4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation By BlueConic Navigating the Fragmented Identity Landscape in 2022 By Julian Baring, Regional President - Americas, Adform