Platforms Tumblr Tips Monetization Feature for Creators Begins Rolling Out People can share up to $100, anonymously if they want Tumblr Tips is initially available in the U.S., with plans to expand it globallyTumblr By David Cohen10 mins ago Tumblr took a tip from Twitter, rolling out creator monetization option Tumblr Tips this week. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms Snap Introduces Revamped Global Partner Solutions Program By David Cohen Platforms Another Case Referred to Facebook’s Independent Content Oversight Board By David Cohen Platforms Facebook Overhauls Its Access Your Information Tool By David Cohen Platforms Instagram Debuts New Resources for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week By David Cohen Microlearning View All Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? You Might Like Is the Metaverse Actually Safe for Brands and Consumers? By Tim Glomb, VP Content and Data, Cheetah Digital 6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari Walgreens Advertising Group Looks to the Future of Retail Media By Joe Doran Is Gen Z Loyal? By Student Beans