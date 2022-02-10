Platforms

Tumblr Tips Monetization Feature for Creators Begins Rolling Out

People can share up to $100, anonymously if they want

Tumblr Tips is initially available in the U.S., with plans to expand it globallyTumblr
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

10 mins ago

Tumblr took a tip from Twitter, rolling out creator monetization option Tumblr Tips this week.

