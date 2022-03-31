Platforms Tumblr Extends Tips to Blog Level Users were previously only able to tie gifts to specific posts Tumblr Tips is separate from the Post+ subscription feature for creators that the platform began testing in July 2021Tumblr By David Cohen11 mins ago Tumblr updated its Tips feature to enable users to Tip on the blog level, rather than tying the Tip to a specific post. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms TikTok Releases 2 PSAs for World Sea Turtle Day By David Cohen Platforms Workplace From Facebook Reveals Several Updates, New Features By David Cohen Platforms Twitter Begins Taking Applications for Early Testers of Ticketed Spaces, Super Follows By David Cohen Platforms Twitter Spins Hip-Hop Hashtag-Triggered Emojis By David Cohen Microlearning View All Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right You Might Like Reimagine Your TV Strategy Ahead of the Upfronts By LiveRamp Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data By Treasure Data The Key Trends Shaping the Addressable TV Market By Ben Antier, Cofounder and CEO, Publica What’s the True Value of Mobile Apps? By Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi