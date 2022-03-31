Platforms

Tumblr Extends Tips to Blog Level

Users were previously only able to tie gifts to specific posts

Tumblr Tips is separate from the Post+ subscription feature for creators that the platform began testing in July 2021Tumblr
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

11 mins ago

Tumblr updated its Tips feature to enable users to Tip on the blog level, rather than tying the Tip to a specific post.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Platforms

TikTok Releases 2 PSAs for World Sea Turtle Day

By David Cohen

Platforms

Workplace From Facebook Reveals Several Updates, New Features

By David Cohen

Platforms

Twitter Begins Taking Applications for Early Testers of Ticketed Spaces, Super Follows

By David Cohen

Platforms

Twitter Spins Hip-Hop Hashtag-Triggered Emojis

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like


Reimagine Your TV Strategy Ahead of the Upfronts

By LiveRamp


Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data

By Treasure Data


The Key Trends Shaping the Addressable TV Market

By Ben Antier, Cofounder and CEO, Publica


What’s the True Value of Mobile Apps?

By Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi