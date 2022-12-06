TikTok Releases Year on TikTok 2022 Lists Highlighting Creators, Trends on Its Platform

TikTok released its Year on TikTok for 2022 Tuesday, a comprehensive series of lists highlighting the creators and trends that resonated on the video creation platform throughout the year.

The company wrote in the introduction to Year on TikTok 2022, “In 2022, we lived, we laughed and we collectively agreed on our love of corn. Our global community entertained and inspired each other, elevating and celebrating self-expression by discovering, creating and sharing content that captured our imaginations.”

For You faves: TikTok wrote, “In 2022, trending content on TikTok reached For You feeds everywhere, with animals, daily vlogs and comedy transcending cultures and borders. We were mesmerized watching a giraffe come to life through chocolate and an adorable toddler defensively and hilariously reminding her mom, “I’m just a baby.”

U.S.

@amauryguichon: Constructing a very large chocolate giraffe @chipmunksoftiktok: Squishy’s back after hibernation! @rosalia: You can say a lot with the way you chew gum @blondebrunetteredhead: A deadpan take on “Jiggle Jiggle” by the leads of Riverdale @little.blooming.women: “I’m just a baby!” @schmoyoho: The beloved Corn Kid gets remixed @lizzo: Lizzo helps us learn the choreo for “About Damn Time” @itsmrfinn: A teacher’s elaborate yearly school musical reveal @jimmydarts; Helping Tom get back on his feet @meltandpour: The ultimate showdown: lava vs. ice

Globally

@ox_zung: The Stitch expert shares tricks that made us gasp! @rosalia: Rosalía shows us all how to slay @lav_sings: Wows us with her #DesiTok singing skills @robertirwin: The Aussie conservationist rescues a baby blue-tongued lizard in the outback @thammachad: An iconic Thai creator receives an award in all their glory!

TikTok taught me: The platform wrote, “On TikTok, we all learned a thing (or two) this year, as our community discovered new recipes, beauty and wellness routines, along with some handy life hacks along the way. In the U.S., TikTok taught us ways to be inclusive of deaf culture, while also showing us how to best pose with our “short kings.”

U.S.

@oursignedworld: How to get the attention of someone who is hard of hearing @cookingwithlynja: How to make three types of grilled cheese @brunchwithbabs: How to (easily) carve a pumpkin @getaheadwithnick: How to nap like a Navy Seal @davidsuh: How to pose with “short kings” @charlesgross: How to keep your lips moist with olive oil @lizzardbird: How to bind a book @gavinflo: How to stop slicing golf balls on the golf course @rob_skate4life: How to do a varial on a skateboard @tiasamudaa: How to contour with powder

Globally

@efritaasmr: Anyone up for a corn dog? @oursignedworld: A daughter learning how to get her deaf father’s attention warms our hearts @shinanova: Learning how to communicate through Inuit facial expressions with Shina and her mom Kayuula @satisfcapybaraying_pottery: Fitting a Capybara into a ceramic mug @mirendarosenberg: Lady Tallow sparking the #TallowTok trend!

The playlist: TikTok wrote, “Whether it was fresh sounds or classic tracks making a comeback, the songs on our For You feeds made us hit repeat again and again. In 2022, popular songs on TikTok came from established, emerging and breakthrough artists, spanning a range of genres as diverse as our community itself. The TikTok community made 8.9 million videos using the top U.S. track, “Sunroof,” by Nicky Youre & dazy, and we couldn’t get enough of “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” the 1985 hit by Kate Bush that made a comeback to the charts.

U.S.

Globally

TikTok

Breakthrough stars: The company wrote, “Creators are the beating heart of TikTok, driving culture and innovative content creation. In 2022, we saw creators around the world entertain and connect with communities, as well as launch their careers on and off TikTok. We were reminded by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) to stop and enjoy the rain, and we fell in love with Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney), who by sharing her experience as a trans woman has helped others in the LGBTQ+ community feel seen and supported.”

U.S.

@dylanmulvaney: Dylan Mulvaney is a trans actress, comic, and content creator. Dylan’s viral series, “Days of Girlhood,” a documentary on TikTok of her transition journey, has reached more than 1 billion views. @pepperonimuffin: Kirsten uses TikTok to share her Hawaiian culture with the TikTok community in a fun and entertaining way. @kervo.dolo: Kervo Dolo is a comedian who brings out all the laughs with his various impersonations. @drewafualo: Drew Afualo is best known as TikTok’s “Crusader of Women” through her hilariously witty content and her authentic approach to calling out misogyny via viral takedowns on TikTok. @shoelover99: Ophelia Nichols, known as “Mama Tot” to many of her followers, shares warmth, support and positivity, even in the wake of grief. @drewbarrymore: A ray of sunshine on TikTok, especially on a rainy day, the actor, entrepreneur and talk show host gives followers and fans a unique peek into her life. @lupitanyongo: We can’t get enough of Lupita’s day-in-the-life videos, as she gives us sneak peeks into Hollywood and fun glimpses into her life. @jaedengomezz and @karaleighcannella: Jaeden and Kara are best friends and the ultimate dancing duo who have originated popular dance trends on TikTok. Jaeden is the originator behind the viral dances for Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Arianna Grande’s “34 + 35,” while Kara is the originator behind the dances to “Conceited” by Flo Milli and “Cry Baby” by Megan Thee Stallion. @guywithamoviecamera: Reece Feldman is known as the Gen Z aficionado of all things film, TV and entertainment. His TikTok account took off as he was working on-set as a production assistant for Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and he has since been tapped across major studios and streamers to create content for titles in-production, new releases, premieres and award shows, including the Oscars. @richardajefferson: Former NBA player turned game analyst, Richard spreads laughter to sports fans through TikTok, which often includes roasting himself and his colleagues.

Globally

@badbunny: Among this year’s groundbreaking artists on TikTok, Puerto Rico’s El Conejo Malo excited and engaged his fans by sharing special moments ahead of dropping his latest hits. @luvadepedreiro: With his amazing juggling skills, ecstatic goal celebrations and his winning catchphrase “receba!” (receive), Brazilian football creator Luva de Pedreiro’s love for the game is infectious. @bayashi.tiktok: Japanese Chef Bayashi, who was named among the Foodies in The Discover List 2022, has won the hearts (and stomachs!) of our global community with his fast-paced and immersive cooking videos. @dylanmulvaney: Dylan, a trans actress and content creator who is featured among the Changemakers in The Discover List 2022, hopes to inspire everyone through her journey as she takes trans stories mainstream. @astrosamantha: #SpaceTok opens up to a new dimension, thanks to European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who takes us on out-of-this-world adventures.

Only on TikTok: TikTok wrote, “This year, we continued to push the boundaries of authentic self-expression on TikTok through a diverse array of creative and community effects, sounds, filters and more. We danced to songs we didn’t even know were songs, shared embarrassing or personal stories and became a part of Renaissance portraits, which was all part of this year’s trends that are uniquely TikTok.”

U.S.

Globally

TikTok

The hitmakers: The platform wrote, “TikTok is a playground where artists propelled trends to the forefront of culture and inspired us with their boundless creativity this year. Music by popular artists like Lizzo and Bad Bunny took over our For You feeds and the charts, with the help creativity of the TikTok community.”

U.S.

@lizzo: The self-proclaimed “Queen” loves TikTok and TikTok loves her back @bellapoarch: Bella continued to “build” in 2022, releasing her debut EP @badbunny: It was definitely not Un Verano Sin Bad Bunny, as several songs from his smash hit album trended this year @charlieputh: What if there was a song… @dojacat: Another massive year for Doja Cat, who sampled Elvis and collabed with Post Malone @selenagomez: She used TikTok to introduce the world to her friends and family and show off her favorite memes @nessaabarrett: The 19-year-old singer took us behind the scenes of the life of a burgeoning superstar @yunggravy: The proud Minnesotan elevated his game this year, scoring a major hit with “Betty (Get Money)” @billieeilish: Uses her account to show off her irreverent personality (and sterling singing voice) @meghantrainor: The hitmaker “made us look” with glimpses into her personal life

Uncovered communities: The company wrote, “In 2022, TikTok continued to bring together people from all over the world with common interests and curiosities. Whatever you’re interested in, whether it’s FarmTok or CareerTok, you can find your own community and make authentic connections on TikTok. In the U.S., it’s no surprise that BookTok continued to grow in popularity, but so did smaller communities like Crocheters of TikTok and MuseumTok.”

U.S.

Eats on repeat: TikTok wrote, “As a recent saying goes, phone eats first. This year, foodies around the world continued to find a home on TikTok, sharing their favorite cooking tips, culinary adventures and all-day cravings.”

U.S.

Loved by TikTok: The company wrote, “This year, our community continues to be a place for discovery, inspiration and honest reviews that have products flying off the shelves, thanks to trending hashtags such as #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, #SmallBusiness and more. In the U.S., the TikTok community is in love with local small businesses that are sharing one-of-a-kind experiences and unique expertise on TikTok. We’ve also added popular products like a food chopper and Birkenstock Boston Clogs to our shopping carts.”

U.S.

Small and midsized businesses:

@81stdeli: The 81st St. Deli in Cleveland started trending on TikTok after Nish Godfrey (@onlynishaa) raved about their Chicken Salad. @poolpromj: MJ The Pool Pro is a New Orleans-based pool professional who makes oddly satisfying pool cleaning videos and shares his pro pool tips. @sanisisters: Sisters Niki and Ritika share their journey of founding and designing Sani, a clothing brand that reflects and celebrates their Indian heritage. @moonsrarebooks: Moon’s Rare Books isn’t your average bookstore. This Provo, Utah, book shop is home to rare copies and first editions of the most famous books. @outdoorgravitypark: Outdoor Gravity Park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., is the only zorbing park in the U.S. What’s zorbing, you ask? Check out their account.

#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt products:

Emerging artists: The platform wrote, “TikTok remains the top destination for music discovery for fans of all genres. Creators on the application fell in love with new favorites like Ice Spice, JVKE, Latto and more, pushing their songs off the platform and onto the charts. The incredible momentum driven by fans on TikTok even reached the Grammy Awards, with trending tracks from Muni Long, Steve Lacy, Omar Apollo and GloRilla receiving Grammy nominations. TikTok’s emerging artists for 2022 are a diverse and accomplished group that will make meaningful music for a long time to come.”

U.S.

@icespicee: The Bronx baddie served up hits like “Munch (Feelin U)” and her fans on TikTok ate them for lunch @steve.lacy: Steve Lacy scored one of the biggest TikTok hits of 2022 with the addictive “Bad Habit” @bailey.zimmerman: Country fans on TikTok fell in love with Zimmerman, who elevated from the auto bodyshop to the CMAs this year @jvke: JVKE wowed fans, onlookers and piano teachers on TikTok and beyond with his emotional hit “Golden Hour” @bensonboone: The “STARS” aligned for Benson Boone, whose winning charm and golden pipes earned him 3.3 million followers @glorilla03: Let’s gooooooo! Memphis’ GloRilla had the rap song of the summer with the Hitkidd-produced “F.N.F.” @latto777: Big Latto grew a big fanbase (6.6 million followers) with her big personality and “Big Energy” @omar.apollo: The Mexican-American singer deserves all the plaudits that came his way after the TikTok-trending “Evergreen” became his first-ever Hot 100 hit @munilong: TikTok listened to Muni Long’s breakout hit for “Hrs and Hrs,” driving it to the Billboard Top 20 @anees: He showed off his silky smooth vocals on his ballad “Sun and Moon” (678,000 video creations) en route to 80+ million streams.

TikTok chief operating officer Vanessa Pappas said in a statement, “We’re honored to celebrate our global community who shaped this year’s trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022. It’s been truly inspiring to see over 1 billion people around the world from different backgrounds and perspectives come together to experience joy, connection and a sense of belonging on TikTok, a unique place where creativity thrives.”

TikTok general manager, North America Marisa Hammonds added, “People flock to TikTok to be entertained, but so much everyday magic transcends the platform; establishing careers, building brands and opening the door to real, tangible success. This year’s recap encompasses the many paths to discovery that help us enrich our lives with creative learnings. Congratulations to all the creators, artists and small businesses featured in this report, and thank you to our community for making 2022 a momentous year.”