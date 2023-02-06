Platforms

TikTok: How to View Your Comment History on Mobile

Users can quickly find the clips they've commented on

TikTok users can quickly view the videos they've commented onTikTok
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

17 seconds ago

Join TV, media, marketing and tech leaders for Adweek Convergent TV, Mar. 21–22. Virtual and in-person passes available. 50% off through Feb. 6.

TikTok allows users to view all of the videos they’ve commented on in their “Comment History.”

Our guide will show you how to view your Comment History within the TikTok mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

image

Step 3: Under the “Content & Display” section, tap “Comment and watch history.”

image

Step 4: Tap “Comment history.”

image

From there, you’ll see a list of the videos you’ve commented on. If you tap a comment, the app will take you to the video and show you your comment in the video’s comments section.

image

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles