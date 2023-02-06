TikTok: How to View Your Comment History on Mobile

Join TV, media, marketing and tech leaders for Adweek Convergent TV, Mar. 21–22. Virtual and in-person passes available. 50% off through Feb. 6.

TikTok allows users to view all of the videos they’ve commented on in their “Comment History.”

Our guide will show you how to view your Comment History within the TikTok mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

Step 3: Under the “Content & Display” section, tap “Comment and watch history.”

Step 4: Tap “Comment history.”

From there, you’ll see a list of the videos you’ve commented on. If you tap a comment, the app will take you to the video and show you your comment in the video’s comments section.