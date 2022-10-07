Platforms

TikTok: How to Turn On Activity Status

Users are required to activate this feature if they want to see other users' statuses

People can only see another user's activity status if they have the featured turned on for their own account5./15 WEST/iStock
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

3 seconds ago

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.

TikTok allows users to turn on an “activity status” feature that will allow them and their followers that they follow back to see each other’s activity status on the platform. People can only see another user’s activity status if they have the featured turned on for their own account.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles