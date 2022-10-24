TikTok: How to Sync Your Facebook Friends With the App

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

TikTok allows users to sync their Facebook friends with the TikTok mobile application in order to easily find their Facebook friends who also use the video-sharing platform. In order to use this feature, you’ll need to connect your Facebook account to your TikTok account and give TikTok permission to access your Facebook friends list.