Chat & Messaging

TikTok: How to Receive Direct Messages From Everyone

The application has a new messaging option for users to choose from

TikTok users have the option to receive direct messages from every other user
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

58 seconds ago

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

TikTok now allows users to receive direct messages from every other user on the platform, even if they aren’t following them.

In order to receive direct messages from everyone, users will need to change a setting in the application’s Privacy menu.

Our guide will show you how to receive direct messages from everyone in the TikTok mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Privacy.”

image

Step 4: Under the “Interactions” section, tap “Direct messages.”

image

Step 5: Tap “Direct messages” on the left side of the screen.

image

Step 6: Tap “Everyone” on the window that appears at the bottom of the screen.

image

Step 7: Tap the “x” icon in the top-right corner of the “Direct messages” window to close the window and continue using the TikTok app.

image

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles