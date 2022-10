Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

TikTok allows users to filter videos based on keywords that appear in their descriptions or stickers. TikTok may automatically filter some video keywords for users, depending on their use of the platform. Users can also add their own filtered keywords whenever they’d like.