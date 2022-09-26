TikTok: How to Dislike Comments

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.).
TikTok now allows users to dislike comments that have been left by other users on videos on the video-sharing platform. When someone dislikes a comment, the commenter won’t be notified. In addition, dislike counts for comments will not be shown, so users won’t be able to tell how many times an individual comment has been disliked.