TikTok: How to Dislike Comments

This feature will allow users to leave feedback on content

People whose comments are disliked will not be notified.TikTok
By Brandy Shaul

10 mins ago

TikTok now allows users to dislike comments that have been left by other users on videos on the video-sharing platform. When someone dislikes a comment, the commenter won’t be notified. In addition, dislike counts for comments will not be shown, so users won’t be able to tell how many times an individual comment has been disliked.

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

