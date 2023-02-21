Platforms

TikTok: How to Turn Off Animated Thumbnails

Users can stop these moving images

TikTok users can turn off animated video thumbnailsTikTok
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

2 mins ago

35% off Convergent TV ends Feb. 27. Learn new tactics for TV and streaming with the pros at AMC, Bravo, YouTube and more March 21–22.  Register now.

By default, when users browse the TikTok platform, they may see an animated thumbnail that represents each video. Users have the option to turn off animated thumbnails if they’d rather not see them.

Our guide will show you how to turn off animated thumbnails in the TikTok mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Settings & privacy” at the bottom of the screen.

image

Step 3: Under the “Content & Display” section, tap “Display.”

image

Step 4: Under the “Accessibility” section, tap the toggle to the right of “Animated thumbnail” to turn animated thumbnails off.

image

This guide was first published in April 2019 and was updated in February 2023.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles