TikTok: How to Share a Video in Another App

The TikTok mobile application allows users to share videos with other people outside of the TikTok app. For instance, users can send a TikTok video in a text message or email.
Our guide will show you how to share a TikTok video outside of the TikTok app on mobile devices.
Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.
Step 1: Tap the right-facing arrow icon near the bottom-right corner of the video you want to share.
Step 2: The first row of icons on the “Send to” window will allow you to send the video to another TikTok user within the TikTok mobile app.