TikTok: How to Change Who Can Comment on Your Videos

Users can choose from multiple privacy options

TikTok is a video-sharing app on iOS and AndroidTikTok
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

2 mins ago

By default, TikTok allows all users to leave comments on the videos someone shares. However, creators have the ability to change who can comment on their videos if they’d like to prevent certain users from being able to comment.

Our guide will show you how to change who can comment on your videos on TikTok.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok application on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Privacy.”

image

Step 4: Under the “Interactions” section, tap “Comments.”

image

Step 5: Tap “Comments” near the top of the screen.

image

Step 6: Tap “Everyone,” “Followers that you follow back” or “No one,” depending on your preference.

image

This guide was first published in March 2019 and was updated in February 2023.

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

