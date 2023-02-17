TikTok: How to Change Who Can Comment on Your Videos

By default, TikTok allows all users to leave comments on the videos someone shares. However, creators have the ability to change who can comment on their videos if they’d like to prevent certain users from being able to comment.

Our guide will show you how to change who can comment on your videos on TikTok.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok application on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

Step 3: Tap “Privacy.”

Step 4: Under the “Interactions” section, tap “Comments.”

Step 5: Tap “Comments” near the top of the screen.

Step 6: Tap “Everyone,” “Followers that you follow back” or “No one,” depending on your preference.

This guide was first published in March 2019 and was updated in February 2023.