The first thing advertisers need to understand about representation is that it is not just about doing good. Devising diverse and inclusive media strategies is table stakes for maximally effective advertising, especially during a time when more than half the U.S. population falls into at least one of many minority groups: Black, Latinx, Asian, LGBTQ+, neurodivergent and more.