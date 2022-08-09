Columnist Network

Think Beyond Basic Identities For A More Inclusive Advertising Approach

3 ways to do well and good by your talent and audience

Illustration of a diverse crowd of people
Choosing messengers is a step where many brands go wrong when it comes to fostering more diverse and inclusive advertising. smartboy10/Getty Images
Headshot of Charles Cantu
By Charles Cantu

3 mins ago

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch.

The first thing advertisers need to understand about representation is that it is not just about doing good. Devising diverse and inclusive media strategies is table stakes for maximally effective advertising, especially during a time when more than half the U.S. population falls into at least one of many minority groups: Black, Latinx, Asian, LGBTQ+, neurodivergent and more.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Charles Cantu

Charles Cantu

Charles Cantu is founder and CEO of RESET DIGITAL.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce Podcast: How to Convert Content Into Commerce

By Sarah Hofstetter, Rachel Tipograph

Side-by-side of Beyonce and Lizzo
Voice

Apologies Matter: What Lizzo and Beyoncé Can Teach Marketers

By Mita Mallick

B-to-B

Meta Introduces B-to-B Targeting Segments

By David Cohen

Collage of Hinge experts
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

A New Hinge Guide Answers Not-So-Frequently Asked Questions About LGBTQ+ Dating

By Samantha Nelson

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

What Can You Do to Meet Shoppers’ Desire for a Better Overall Experience?

By Jane Butler, Managing Director, Google

64% of CPGs Will Increase Retail Media Spending in 2023

By LiveRamp

The Holiday Shopping Season Looks Very Different for 2022

By InMobi

Marketing Costs Are Rising—But That Doesn’t Mean You Have to Cut Back

By Matthew Tilley, Executive Director of Marketing, Vericast