The Garage Podcast: Think Big, Start Small and Show Value

Discover exciting ways to capitalize on the power and passion of the sports community at Adweek’s Sports Marketing Summit . Register today to join us in NYC or virtually on May 9.

In this special episode of The Garage: Tools for Retail Media Innovation recorded live from CES 2024, we sit down with Albertsons Media Collective’s senior director of Retail Media Network Media, Creative and Operations Michelle Kircher-Weiskittel and special guest Daniela Rittmeier, head of data and AI center of excellence at Capgemini.

During the conversation, Rittmeier highlights the importance of integrating AI across the entire value chain, emphasizing strategy, platform and use cases. Kircher-Weiskittel discusses how AI is integrated into media planning processes at Albertsons Media Collective.

The conversation wraps up with important advice for women trying to break into the tech industry and a focus on building diverse datasets to avoid unconscious biases in AI models. They also share their hopes for the industry, emphasizing the need for speed, adaptability and a focus on value creation.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.