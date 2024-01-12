Adweek Podcasts

The Garage Podcast: Think Big, Start Small and Show Value

Capgemini’s Daniela Rittmeier on the importance of integrating AI across the entire value chain 

Michelle Kircher-Weiskittel discusses how AI is integrated into media planning processes at Albertsons Media Collective.Adweek
Headshot of Evan Hovorka Headshot of Dan Massimino
By Evan Hovorka & Dan Massimino

Discover exciting ways to capitalize on the power and passion of the sports community at Adweek’s Sports Marketing Summit. Register today to join us in NYC or virtually on May 9.

In this special episode of The Garage: Tools for Retail Media Innovation recorded live from CES 2024, we sit down with Albertsons Media Collective’s senior director of Retail Media Network Media, Creative and Operations Michelle Kircher-Weiskittel and special guest Daniela Rittmeier, head of data and AI center of excellence at Capgemini.

During the conversation, Rittmeier highlights the importance of integrating AI across the entire value chain, emphasizing strategy, platform and use cases. Kircher-Weiskittel discusses how AI is integrated into media planning processes at Albertsons Media Collective. 

The conversation wraps up with important advice for women trying to break into the tech industry and a focus on building diverse datasets to avoid unconscious biases in AI models. They also share their hopes for the industry, emphasizing the need for speed, adaptability and a focus on value creation. 

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify

Kargo founder and CEO Harry Kargman on the evolution of consumer experiences.

The Garage Podcast: The Future of Retail Discovery

Headshot of Evan Hovorka

Evan Hovorka

Evan Hovorka leads product development at Albertsons Media Collective, where he and his team design and build innovative marketing technology that drives profitability for brands.

Headshot of Dan Massimino

Dan Massimino

Dan Massimino leads Communication and Learning and Development for Albertsons Media Collective, ensuring all marketing and messaging is on-brand and driving growth for the Retail Media industry and brands profitability.

Recommended articles