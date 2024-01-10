The Garage Podcast: The Future of Retail Discovery

Discover exciting ways to capitalize on the power and passion of the sports community at Adweek’s Sports Marketing Summit . Register today to join us in NYC or virtually on May 9.

As we step into the future of retail media, the intersection of technology, data and consumer experience takes center stage.

In this special episode of The Garage: Tools for Retail Media Innovation recorded live at CES 2024, we sit down with Albertsons Media Collective’s Michael Halverson and special guest Harry Kargman, founder and CEO of Kargo, a leading mobile brand advertising marketplace, to discuss the evolution of the consumer experience and their vision for the future of retail discovery.

They also touched on the importance of clean data in driving retail media campaigns, automation as a catalyst for progress, and how Kargo’s technology is tailoring content to diverse platforms and channels.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.