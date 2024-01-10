Adweek Podcasts

The Garage Podcast: The Future of Retail Discovery

Kargo founder and CEO Harry Kargman on the evolution of consumer experiences

By Evan Hovorka & Dan Massimino

As we step into the future of retail media, the intersection of technology, data and consumer experience takes center stage.

In this special episode of The Garage: Tools for Retail Media Innovation recorded live at CES 2024, we sit down with Albertsons Media Collective’s Michael Halverson and special guest Harry Kargman, founder and CEO of Kargo, a leading mobile brand advertising marketplace, to discuss the evolution of the consumer experience and their vision for the future of retail discovery. 

They also touched on the importance of clean data in driving retail media campaigns, automation as a catalyst for progress, and how Kargo’s technology is tailoring content to diverse platforms and channels. 

Stream the new episode below

With so many channels to consider while facing intense competition, how can retailers successfully engage shoppers and turn them into loyal customers?

Evan Hovorka

Evan Hovorka leads product development at Albertsons Media Collective, where he and his team design and build innovative marketing technology that drives profitability for brands.

Dan Massimino

Dan Massimino leads Communication and Learning and Development for Albertsons Media Collective, ensuring all marketing and messaging is on-brand and driving growth for the Retail Media industry and brands profitability.

