Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Welcome back to The Garage: Tools for Retail Media Innovation. Hosted by Evan Hovorka, vp of product and innovation, and Dan Massimino, director of marketing, from Albertsons Media Collective. The Garage dives into the why, the how and the who cares of retail media innovation.

In our second special episode from POSSIBLE, our hosts sit down with Albertsons Media Collective VP Harvey Ma and Sherry Smith, Executive Managing Director for the Americas at Criteo where she leads the brand’s commercial and operations teams across enterprise and growth accounts in the region.

During the conversation, they discuss how sponsored search and product ads fit into an omnichannel marketing approach, how the retail media boom has changed the sponsored landscape and the next big needs RMNs can anticipate coming from brands and how they can support them.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

And follow Albertsons Media Collective on LinkedIn to stay in the loop.