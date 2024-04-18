Sports marketing leaders from State Farm , the Golden State Warriors , the NBA and more will join ADWEEK Brand Play on May 9 to unpack the trends, techniques and tools you need to break into the space. Register for your virtual pass .

Welcome back to The Garage: Tools for Retail Media Innovation. Hosted by Evan Hovorka, vp of product and innovation, and Dan Massimino, director of marketing from Albertsons Media Collective, The Garage dives into the why, the how and the who cares of retail media innovation.

On this week’s episode, our hosts take a trip down to Miami for Possible, a marketing event focused on the collision of people, culture, business and ideas. During the expo, they sat down with Oz Etzioni, CEO and co-founder at Clinch, and Michelle Weiskittel, head of media, creative and operations at Albertsons Media Collective, to discuss how adtech organizations are adapting to changing technologies and consumer needs.

They also discuss how advertisers and RMNs can create even more personalized ad experiences, and how to future-proof the media industry.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

The views, information and opinions expressed on The Garage podcast are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent those of Albertsons or its employees. The content of this podcast is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute or contain any legal or financial advice, nor does it constitute information provided under any sort of fiduciary relationship. Albertsons is not responsible for the accuracy or completeness of any of the information, statements or opinions provided during this podcast and it makes no guarantee regarding the outcomes or results you will achieve by using information you received by listening to the podcast. Any product or company names, brands, logos or other trademarks featured or referred to in the podcast are the property of their respective trademark holders.