On this week’s episode of TechMagic, host Cathy Hackl is at SXSW. She shares what she has seen and previews her talk about spatial computing and AI wearables on the XR stage.

Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss gaming news, spatial computing and the spatial computing market. They also talk about AI safety and regulation news. Is it all fad or fiction?

Producer Lily Snyder brings you the Dispatch from the Fringe, which tackles the uncanny valley of creepy AI dolls.

