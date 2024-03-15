Adweek Podcasts

TechMagic Podcast: Checking Out the Tech at SXSW

Host Cathy Hackl travels to SXSW to speak on AI wearables

Cathy Hackl podcast logo
Cathy Hackl previews her talk about spatial computing and AI wearables.
Cathy Hackl Headshot SciFiCathy HacklCathy Hackl AR VR Futurist Speaker Future
By Cathy Hackl

On this week’s episode of TechMagic, host Cathy Hackl is at SXSW. She shares what she has seen and previews her talk about spatial computing and AI wearables on the XR stage.

Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss gaming news, spatial computing and the spatial computing market. They also talk about AI safety and regulation news. Is it all fad or fiction?

Producer Lily Snyder brings you the Dispatch from the Fringe, which tackles the uncanny valley of creepy AI dolls.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Google’s Shawn McGahee and Andra Naylor on the current state and future trends of retail media.

The Garage Podcast: Navigating the Evolution of Retail Media 

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

