Spotify’s 2022 ‘Wrapped’ Curates Listeners' Personality Through Their Favorite Tunes

Audio streaming platform Spotify unveiled this year’s Spotify Wrapped Wednesday, and it is highlighting Latin artist Bad Bunny as this year’s most streamed artist globally on the platform through a video campaign.

It’s Bad Bunny’s ​​third consecutive year as the most-streamed artist globally, marking the first time any artist accomplished this on Spotify.

Spotify

For Wrapped this year, the platform is telling fans about themselves through 16 personalities narrowed down by four letters created by Spotify, pulling inspiration from the 16 personalities invented by Isabel Myers and Katharine Briggs. According to Spotify vice president, product and development Babar Zafar, users interacting with Wrapped this year will receive five personalized mixes based on their top genres. This year’s Wrapped is taking into account all streamed music and podcasts from the beginning of January through a few weeks prior to Wednesday’s launch, according to Zafar.

Users might also see thank you videos from artists who have made their top lists, like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Pusha T. Last year Spotify had thank you videos from only 100 artists, but this year, more than 40,000 participated.

This year’s Wrapped also includes a video campaign with Bad Bunny to celebrate his three-year reign, with him getting quizzed on his streaming milestones on the platform from this year. As a platform Easter egg, if any user likes a Bad Bunny track starting Wednesday, the heart turns into Bad Bunny’s iconic heart from his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, instead of the traditional green heart. The artist had more than 18.5 billion streams this year, according to Spotify.

In terms of podcasts, the platform now has over 4.7 million titles, with the The Joe Rogan Experience finishing as the No. 1 podcast this year, following Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy at No. 2 and Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain in third place. Chamberlain signed a multi-year deal with Spotify earlier this month and her YouTube channel sits on top of 11.9 million subscribers.

With economic uncertainty, the third quarter of 2022 wasn’t the most ideal for Spotify, as it experienced some ad revenue slowdown. Still, for the fourth quarter, the platform hopes to add nearly 23 million net new monthly active users to the current total of 456 million.

In 2021, Wrapped engaged more than 120 million total users, over 27% year-over-year growth compared with 2020, according to Spotify. 2021’s Wrapped launched in over 103 markets worldwide with nearly 60 million shares across social platforms such as Instagram Stories.

Wrapped’s global campaign will run across Spotify, traditional and digital out-of-home, connected TV, online video and social media in 37 markets worldwide. The application experience will be available to users in over 100 markets, according to Spotify.