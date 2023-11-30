With Its Novel Affiliate Model, The Sporting News Bets on Lifetime Value

Sports publisher The Sporting News raised $15 million in Series A funding in September, in large part because of the unique affiliate marketing model it employs.

The company, like a growing number of sports media newsrooms, generates revenue from referring its readers to sportsbooks and gambling operators.

But unlike traditional affiliate models, where retailers like Amazon pay publishers like Wirecutter on a cost-per-acquisition basis each time a customer makes a purchase, The Sporting News uses a revenue-share structure, meaning it receives a percentage of the lifetime value of the new customers it sends to gambling operators.

“When it comes to delivering a customer to a platform with a longer use case, it is short-sighted to take a one-time fee,” chief executive Rich Routman said. “If I send someone to a streaming platform, and they spend $10 a month for five years, why would I take a $20 bounty? I’ll take $2 a month for five years.”

The Sporting News acts more as a long-term partner to the sportsbooks it works with, sharing in their successes by generating revenue when their referrals spend money. This year, the sports-betting industry in the U.S. is projected to generate $7.62 billion in revenue, according to Statista.

Interest in revenue-share affiliate models has risen as publishers diversify their revenue streams. Affiliate marketing and commerce are challenged in that publishers have to stack up thousands—if not millions—of individual purchases to make the operation worthwhile.

But revenue-share models let publishers generate recurring income from the customers they generate while placing the onus on them to source quality referrals—a dynamic similar to performance advertising.

Potential in other publishing sectors

The revenue-share model is commonplace in Europe, where the sports-betting market is more mature. Dutch firm Better Collective projects 2023 revenues of $345 million, according to company filings. But it’s rarer in the U.S., where gambling on sporting events became legal federally just five years ago.

So far, only sports publishers have used the model, as it functions best in industries in which customers have high lifetime values.

But there is no technical reason why it wouldn’t suit other media companies with similar market dynamics, such as software sales or subscription services, said Bryce Widelitz, vice president of publisher innovation at partnerships management platform impact.com.

“In order to be compensated not just for the original click, purchase or sign up, you are going to have to prove the value you provide downstream, and then should get paid more for the proof,” Widelitz said. “If publishers can demonstrate that they send good customers, it would be worth it for the merchant to enhance compensation.”

For publishers confident in their abilities to refer valuable customers, the model offers more upside, according to Sam Savage, a partner at the investment firm Savage Ventures.

The Sporting News, owned by a group of investors led by Pax Holdings, is profitable. It generates roughly 35% of its revenue from revenue-share affiliate marketing and 65% from advertising, said Routman.

The challenges of rev-share affiliate

The performance-based nature of the structure means that publishers could uphold their end of the bargain—referring a customer—but walk away with no revenue if that customer spends no money.

This issue is compounded in the sports betting world, as sportsbooks often entice new customers with free play. In those cases, publishers often only generate money after the bettor has spent the house money.

The model also requires a high degree of data transparency between publisher and retailer.

For instance, rather than pay a publisher a flat one-time fee, the retailer must track the individual spend of the customer over a period of time—typically between a three-year cap to a lifetime, according to Savage. This has led to concerns over the privacy compliance of sharing consumer data between parties, according to Jill Dorson, the managing editor at SportsHandle.

In the gambling space, the model requires sportsbook operators to apply for licenses in each state they operate. Some, including Massachusetts and New York, have outlawed affiliate marketing for gambling out of concerns for consumer protection.

Crucially, revenue share set-ups can appeal more to publishers than merchants, as they cut into merchants’ margins on their highest-value customers, said Savage.

However, as the affiliate market grows more competitive, challenger brands can use revenue shares to entice publishers to work with them rather than incumbents.

The model also encourages publishers to push referrals, as they make more money when people spend more.

“If you are trying to incentivize a publishing partner to reengage with users, then revenue sharing makes way more sense,” Savage said. “It gets people to spend more money.”