Social How-To

Snapchat: How to Give Snapchat+ to a Friend

Subscribers receive access to exclusive features

Snapchat users can purchase a one-year Snapchat+ subscription for another user in the applicationSnap Inc.
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

52 seconds ago

Snapchat now allows users to gift a Snapchat+ subscription to their contacts in the social networking application. Users can purchase a one-year Snapchat+ gift subscription for another Snapchat user for $29.99.

Our guide will show you how to give a Snapchat+ subscription to a friend from within the Snapchat mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.

Step 1: While viewing the Snapchat camera screen, tap your profile picture in the top-left corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 3: Tap “Snapchat+.”

image

Step 4: Tap “Snapchat+ Gifts.”

image

Step 5: Tap the friend you want to give the Snapchat+ subscription to. Note: You can tap the search bar near the top of the screen that reads “Find Friends” to search for a friend manually.

image

Step 6: Tap the yellow “Gift Snapchat+” button at the bottom of the screen.

image

Step 7: Tap the “Okay” button on the window that appears in the center of the screen.

image

From there, you’ll be able to finalize the purchase on your device.

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles