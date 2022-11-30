Snapchat Adds Setting to Comply With California Privacy Rights Act

Snapchatters across the U.S. have access to a new privacy setting in the application, but it only functions for those located in California.

The California Privacy Rights Act takes effect Jan. 1, and a new California Privacy Choices option at the bottom of the app’s Privacy Controls in its Settings screen gives users the option to “Limit the use of sensitive personal information,” which includes precise geolocation.

California residents voted to pass the CPRA in November 2020, and it builds on the state’s California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.

The CCPA gave people in California the right to access and delete personal information held by businesses, including social platforms, and to opt out of the sale of that data.

The CPRA took it further, adding a sensitive data category and tightening restrictions on how businesses can collect and retain data.